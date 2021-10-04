e-Gulden Price Tops $0.13 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00343335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000101 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,826 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

