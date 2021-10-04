E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$920.00 and last traded at C$920.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$934.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$921.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$934.53.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$928.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $80.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

