Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $58.70. 86,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

