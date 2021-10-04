Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.49

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 79 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

