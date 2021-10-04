Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.25

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 3216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $737.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

