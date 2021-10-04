Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.78. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 5,560 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $845.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.