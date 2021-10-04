Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Boston Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,083,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,197 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.53% of Eaton worth $901,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 18.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.03. 12,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,894. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

