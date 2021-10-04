Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

