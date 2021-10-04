Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EVF remained flat at $$7.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,359. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.