Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
NYSE EVF remained flat at $$7.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,359. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
