Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 55.7% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

NYSE:ETV opened at $16.08 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

