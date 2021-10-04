eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $12.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00343327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000845 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

