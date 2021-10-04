eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and $366.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00139011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.68 or 0.99860595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.63 or 0.06819334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.65 or 0.00686810 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,860,904,673,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

