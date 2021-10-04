EchoLink Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $428,150.34 and approximately $13,207.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

