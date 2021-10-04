ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Down 1.4%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.36 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 410,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 460,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -619.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.29.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.31%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

