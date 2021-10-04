Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $669,151.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

