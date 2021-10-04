Edgewood Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $58,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,179. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

