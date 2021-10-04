Edgewood Management LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.18. 27,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.