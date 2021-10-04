Edgewood Management LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $2,177,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,912,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $86.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,196.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,363.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
