Edgewood Management LLC Sells 53,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.34. 7,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,917. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

