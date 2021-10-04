Edgewood Management LLC Sells 54,527 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,527 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,165,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,857. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.79 and a 12 month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

