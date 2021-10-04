EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EDPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

