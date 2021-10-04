EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$25.77 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

