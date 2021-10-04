Efinity (EFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00144399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,391.53 or 1.00140586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.56 or 0.06837808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.