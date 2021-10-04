Efinity Token Achieves Market Cap of $43.25 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $43.25 million and $9.99 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.46 or 0.08535210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00274308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00113731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

