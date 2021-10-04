Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $58,277.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00341732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,033,724 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

