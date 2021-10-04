Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 7%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.52 and last traded at $140.56. Approximately 8,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 918,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.06.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

