Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in September

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ELMS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

