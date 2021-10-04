Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $987,854.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $374.25 million and approximately $987,854.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,903,602,532 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

