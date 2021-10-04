Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $355,875.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00.

EA traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.