Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00.

EA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,661. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

