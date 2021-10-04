Elysian (ELY) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $261,188.99 and $175,292.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.46 or 0.08517937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00283572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

