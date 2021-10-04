Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,374. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.