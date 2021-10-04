Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

