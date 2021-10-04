Endeavor Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,278 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 773 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,922,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,092,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR traded down 1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 27.09. 920,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

