Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $10.26 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.