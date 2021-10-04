Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 82,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,504,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $803.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
