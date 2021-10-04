Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 82,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,504,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $803.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

