Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.