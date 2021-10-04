Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,232,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 31,055,391 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $53.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 152.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 75,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

