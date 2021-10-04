Enerpac Tool Group Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAC. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.