Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.38

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 31013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

