Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.81

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 1347147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

