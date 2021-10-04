ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.36

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -298.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -302.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.