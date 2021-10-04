Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 393,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -301.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.