Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.51 million and $262,698.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00354557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.74 or 0.00841538 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

