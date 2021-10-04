Enzyme Finance (MLN) One Day Volume Tops $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.52 or 0.08620967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00278348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00114214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

