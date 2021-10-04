Enzyme Price Tops $137.09 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $137.09 or 0.00286153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $245.77 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

