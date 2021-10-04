EOS Force Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS Force has a total market cap of $22.15 million and $169,774.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00133050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00494100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00042010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001870 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

