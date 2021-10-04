EpiK Protocol (EPK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $338,525.00

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $35.67 million and approximately $338,525.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00140612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.05 or 0.99914124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.42 or 0.06881124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

