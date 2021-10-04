EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 73,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,900,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 522,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

