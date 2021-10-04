Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

EQNR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. 131,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,876. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

