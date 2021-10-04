Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.
EQNR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. 131,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,876. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.